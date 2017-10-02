Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

ATMs malfunction nationwide

Taiwan Business Bank (TBB, 台灣企銀) on Saturday reported more than 400 of its automatic teller machines (ATM) experienced a nationwide malfunction beginning at 10:15am before resuming normal operation at 7pm the same day. The state-run lender denied that its ATMs had been hacked, attributing the problem to an excessive number of people making transactions in too short a time. However, the Financial Supervisory Commission said it has requested TBB to conduct a thorough investigation.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa pay hike approved

Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) board has approved a pay raise of 3.54 percent for employees. The salary hikes are the highest increase since Chunghwa Telecom’s privatization in 2005, as the 35 percent government-owned company aims to retain talent and reward employees. Some employees will receive raises of up to 5 percent for good performance, the company said in a statement on Friday. The move follows a recent government announcement that it will increase public servants’ salaries by 3 percent.

RETAIL

Taiwan goods trend in China

Chinese consumer purchases of Taiwanese goods rose 1.5 times in value compared with last year, Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc (京東) said on Saturday. The top-ranking products by volume were edible goods, flavored beverages, oatmeal and nutritional drinks, face masks and bottled water, in descending order, while the top-ranking products by revenue were cellphones, flavored beverages, instant foods, robotic vacuum cleaners and face masks, also in descending order. Sales of cosmetics and cosmeceuticals rose 10-fold from last year, according to JD.com.