Mon, Oct 02, 2017 - Page 15　

Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

ATMs malfunction nationwide

Taiwan Business Bank (TBB, 台灣企銀) on Saturday reported more than 400 of its automatic teller machines (ATM) experienced a nationwide malfunction beginning at 10:15am before resuming normal operation at 7pm the same day. The state-run lender denied that its ATMs had been hacked, attributing the problem to an excessive number of people making transactions in too short a time. However, the Financial Supervisory Commission said it has requested TBB to conduct a thorough investigation.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa pay hike approved

Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) board has approved a pay raise of 3.54 percent for employees. The salary hikes are the highest increase since Chunghwa Telecom’s privatization in 2005, as the 35 percent government-owned company aims to retain talent and reward employees. Some employees will receive raises of up to 5 percent for good performance, the company said in a statement on Friday. The move follows a recent government announcement that it will increase public servants’ salaries by 3 percent.

RETAIL

Taiwan goods trend in China

Chinese consumer purchases of Taiwanese goods rose 1.5 times in value compared with last year, Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc (京東) said on Saturday. The top-ranking products by volume were edible goods, flavored beverages, oatmeal and nutritional drinks, face masks and bottled water, in descending order, while the top-ranking products by revenue were cellphones, flavored beverages, instant foods, robotic vacuum cleaners and face masks, also in descending order. Sales of cosmetics and cosmeceuticals rose 10-fold from last year, according to JD.com.

