JAPAN

Inflation up, but still wanting

Consumer prices rose last month, official data showed yesterday, but inflation was still way below the central bank’s target, as authorities struggle to slay deflation in the world’s third-biggest economy. After stripping out volatile prices for fresh food, inflation was 0.7 percent, the eighth straight month of price rises and in line with market expectations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. Excluding fresh food and energy, prices edged up just 0.2 percent compared with a year earlier.

VIETNAM

Growth exceeds 7 percent

Growth accelerated in the third quarter to more than 7 percent, with the economy on track to remain among the world’s fastest. GDP rose 7.46 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared with a revised 6.28 percent in the previous three months, the General Statistics Office said yesterday. The economy expanded 6.41 percent in the nine months through this month, compared with the 6.1 percent that economists estimated.

UNITED STATES

Fastest growth in two years

The economy grew at an upgraded annual rate of 3.1 percent in the April-to-June quarter, the fastest pace in more than two years. However, growth is expected to slow sharply this quarter in the wake of a string of devastating hurricanes. The expansion in GDP is up slightly from a 3 percent estimate made last month, the Department of Commerce said on Thursday. It is the strongest performance since the economy grew at a 3.2 percent pace in the first quarter of 2015. The upward revision reflected larger farm stockpiles.

BANKING

Fitch downgrades Deutsche

Deutsche Bank AG had its long-term credit grade cut one level by Fitch Ratings as the lender struggles to through another strategic overhaul. The German bank’s grade was reduced to “BBB+” from “A-,” while its outlook was set at “stable,” Fitch said in a statement on Thursday. The lender will take “some time” to reach its earnings targets, the ratings company said. Deutsche Bank had its weakest quarterly revenue in three-and-a-half years in the second quarter, the lender said.

BROKERAGES

Haitong to add jobs in HK

Haitong International Securities Group Ltd (海通國際證券), a unit of China’s second-largest brokerage, plans to add about 100 jobs in Hong Kong as it seeks to draw more of the nation’s growing ranks of multimillionaires to its wealth management business. The firm said it is focused on strengthening its group of relationship managers specialized in ultra-high net worth clients with at least US$10 million. The new hires will take place over the next 12 months and boost the number of sales staff in private wealth management to 160, it added.

AUTOMAKERS

Investor rips into Tesla

Tesla Motors Inc, a perennial target of short sellers, is “structurally unprofitable” with a “way too leveraged” capital structure, famed investor Jim Chanos said on Thursday. Chanos, who bet early on energy company Enron Corp’s failure, said the electric car maker run by Elon Musk is behind on autonomous driving technology and rushed the Model 3 to market to appease investors. SolarCity Corp, the solar installer Tesla acquired in a controversial deal last year, is about a US$1 billion drain to shareholders annually, he said.