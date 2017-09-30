VW’s diesel damages near US$30bn

Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG (VW) took a surprise charge of about 2.5 billion euros (US$3 billion) in the third quarter as plans to buy back or retrofit tainted diesel cars in North America proves more complex than expected, highlighting how the scandal continues to grip the automaker.

The additional provisions would hit operating results in the third quarter, which will be reported on Oct. 27, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The latest charge brings total damages from the diesel cheating scandal, which erupted more than two years ago, to more than 25 billion euros. Volkswagen’s third-quarter operating profit was forecast at 4.45 billion euros, according to three analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“The size of the provision is surprisingly large, considering the numbers of cars involved isn’t very large,” said Juergen Pieper, a Frankfurt-based analyst with Bankhaus Metzler KGaA. “It shows VW remains some distance from coming through the scandal.”

Volkswagen shares, which have not rebounded from the crisis, fell as much as 4 percent to 132.85 euros and were down 2.9 percent at 10:07am yesterday in Frankfurt.

The company did not specify why the issues in the US were more costly than anticipated.

The company has struggled to draw a line under the crisis.

Munich prosecutors this week arrested a former Volkswagen engineer, the second person detained in the probe into cheating at the automaker’s Audi division.

In addition to criminal probes in Germany, the company faces hundreds of investor lawsuits as well as consumer complaints.

The continuing fallout from the diesel cheating crisis compounds the pressures facing the automaker as it grapples with the spending demands to develop next-generation vehicles.

The world’s largest automaker plans to invest about 20 billion euros by 2030 to develop a fleet of electric cars and another 50 billion to buy the batteries needed to power the vehicles.

The move comes as the scandal set off a backlash that has led consumers to turn away from diesel technology amid concerns about pollution and driving bans.

That creates problems for Volkswagen as it relies on diesel cars to boost profit and lower carbon dioxide emissions to reach tightening European environmental targets.