Staff writer, with CNA

MANUFACTURING

Catcher to recruit workers

Catcher Technology Co (可成科技), a metal casing supplier to Apple Inc, said it will host a recruitment event at its new plant in Tainan tomorrow, with the aim of hiring at least 100 research and development personnel. It will be the company’s largest recruitment drive in Taiwan in recent years, Catcher said in a statement. “The hiring is aimed at growing Catcher’s operations in Taiwan to meet the demand for increased production capacity from our clients,” the company said.

BANKING

QR payments to expand

Financial Information Service Co (FISC, 財金資訊), which facilitates interbank operations, on Thursday said that the option of making person-to-person payments through QR code systems could be made available to more domestic banks as early as November. Three domestic banks have added the function to their mobile banking apps and a wider release is expected for other domestic lenders by November, FISC said. Enhanced peer-to-peer payments could replace the need for third-party payment service providers, the company said.

AVIATION

EVA to add Vienna flights

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Thursday said it would add three weekly non-stop flights to its Taipei-Vienna route from March 9 next year, in the hope of attracting more transit passengers. The airline operates four round-trip flights per week between Taipei and Vienna, with a stopover in Bangkok. EVA said it is hoping that the direct flights will appeal to travelers from central and eastern Europe who wish to either stop in Taiwan or travel onward to other parts of Asia.

LIFE INSURANCE

Fubon to develop site

Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) yesterday announced that it would begin plans to develop a commercial property on six land parcels in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) that it acquired in 2014. The company said that Chien Kuo Construction Co Ltd (建國工程) was awarded the contract with a bid of NT$1.63 billion (US$53.73 million). The site is adjacent to a prime commercial area and is accessible by the Mass Rapid Transit’s Songshan and Wenhu lines with heavy tourist and white-collar traffic, the company said.

TECHNOLOGY

Line Pay tops 2.2m users

Line Corp yesterday announced that users of Line Pay, the popular messaging app’s payment service, have exceeded 2.2 million since its launch in August 2015. The payment service saw the number of users exceed the 1 million mark in April last year and has continued to expand its presence among online merchants as well as brick-and-mortar retailers, such as two of Taiwan’s biggest convenience stores and department store franchises, the company said in a statement.

MANUFACTURING

TIER reports sluggish month

The local manufacturing sector continued to signal sluggish growth for the third month in a row last month, although the composite index and other indicators rose slightly from July, a Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) report said yesterday. The institute said that the composite index for the manufacturing sector rose 0.95 points to 11.49, from 10.54 in July. The institute said the outlook for manufacturers for the rest of the year remains conservative amid uncertainty over sales of new iPhones and competition from China.