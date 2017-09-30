Aten to expand into India

Staff writer

Aten International Co Ltd (宏正自動科技), which provides information technology infrastructure solutions such as videoconferencing services, on Thursday said it plans to open a new sales office in Bengaluru, India, in a bid to build a stronger presence in the world’s fastest-growing market.

The move is a departure from the company’s previous approach of selling its products via local distributors over the past 20 years.

“India is one of the most promising markets in the Asia-Pacific region,” Aten chairman Chen Shang-chung (陳尚仲) said. “Last year, Aten’s business in India grew more than 35 percent year-on-year.”

The growth of its high-end Kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) switch was even higher at 64 percent, Chen said.

A KVM switch is a hardware device that allows a user to control multiple computers from one or more sets of keyboards, video monitors and mice.

Aten said India would be a stepping stone for the company to expand into Southeast Asia in the search of its next growth engine.

The company aims to help its Indian customers, including government agencies and local enterprises, build “smart” cities by providing solutions that integrate audiovisual and information technology, Chen said.

The company has secured deals with local partners to build infrastructure for its “smart” city projects.

The company helps build access control, computer and digital telephone networks, digital signage, as well as meeting rooms that enable people to host conferences using devices including video, voice and content shattering technologies.

The company also operates subsidiaries or sales offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, the US, the UK, Russia, Australia and Turkey, it said.