RT-Mart to open convenience store

Staff writer

Hypermarket operator RT-Mart International Ltd (大潤發) yesterday said it will open its first convenience store in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) on Tuesday next week in a bid to seize the rising business opportunities within the communities there.

“After factoring in the consumers’ needs and RT-Mart’s outlet expansion plans for the near future, the company decided to operate convenience stores — a small-scale retail business model,” RT-Mart public relations official Tom Kuo (郭建志) told a media gathering in Taipei.

Kuo said domestic hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience store operators have been transforming their business models by adding new elements to their outlets to attract consumers.

For example, convenience store operators have introduced fresh foods, vegetables and handmade drinks at their outlets, he said.

RT-Mart’s convenience store, which would be open 24 hours, will operate under the company’s My-RT sub-brand, Kuo said.

My-RT will sell a wide range of products from daily necessities to fried chicken, ice cream and freshly brewed coffee, he added.

The outlet will have a seating area for 30 people and will provide free Wi-Fi service, which represents the company’s effort to create a friendly environment and foster a closer relationship with customers, Kuo said.

My-RT’s main customer base would be small households and single people, Kuo said.

The company would gradually expand My-RT’s reach to Taichung and Kaohsiung if it is welcomed in northern Taiwan, he added.

RT-Mart was established in September 1996 and operates 22 hypermarket outlets nationwide.

It opened its latest outlet in Miaoli County’s Toufen Township (頭份) in 2010, the retailer said.