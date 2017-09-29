Agencies

VEHICLES

Toyota forms EV venture

Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Co yesterday said it was teaming up with Mazda Motor Corp and parts-maker Denso Corp in a new joint venture to develop electric vehicles (EV). Joint research — sharing cost, engineers and knowledge — is necessary to meet increasingly stringent, but varying environmental standards around the world, the three firms said in a joint statement. Toyota will take a 90 percent stake in the venture, to be launched next month in Nagoya, near the automaker’s headquarters.

TECHNOLOGY

Toshiba, Bain agree on sale

Toshiba Corp signed a final agreement to sell its flash memorychip business to a group led by Bain Capital for about ￥2 trillion (US$18 billion), moving a step closer to completing the deal after months of contentious negotiations. The Bain consortium includes major players Apple Inc, Dell Inc, SK Hynix Inc and Japan’s Hoya Corp, while Toshiba itself will maintain a stake, the company said in a statement yesterday. The total value of the transaction may change depending on capital expenditures.

ENERGY

Beach to buy Lattice Energy

Australia’s Beach Energy Ltd agreed to buy Origin Energy Ltd’s conventional oil and gas business, Lattice Energy, for A$1.59 billion (US$1.25 billion) in a deal set to triple the Adelaide-based company’s reserves. Beach is to fund the acquisition through a A$301 million share sale and a new A$1.58 billion debt facility, the company said in a statement yesterday. The agreement will boost Beach’s proved and probable reserves by 200 percent to 232 million barrels of oil equivalent, while lifting its this year’s production guidance by 150 percent to between 25 million and 27 million barrels.

NEW ZEALAND

Central bank holds rates

New Zealand’s central bank held interest rates at a record low and signaled it does not expect to raise them anytime soon amid weak inflation. “Monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable period,” Reserve Bank Acting Governor Grant Spencer said in a statement yesterday after keeping the official cash rate at 1.75 percent. “Numerous uncertainties remain and policy may need to adjust accordingly.”

GERMANY

Consumer confidence slips

Germans will be slightly less confident about future income and less keen on splashing out next month, a poll showed yesterday, even as belief in the nation’s economic strength remains high. Consumer confidence fell 0.1 points to 10.8, as measured by pollsters GfK’s forward-looking survey of about 2,000 people. People’s expectations for growth in their own income fell back slightly this month, but wage expectations “remain at a very high level,” GfK said, with people “assuming that they’ll clock up significant growth in income in the future.”

ENERGY

BNP to advise on SWCC sale

Saudi Arabia hired BNP Paribas SA to advise on the sale of a US$7.2 billion power plant, people familiar with the matter said. Saline Water Conversion Co (SWCC) is working with the French lender to find a buyer for the plant, the biggest of its kind when it was built in 2014, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The sale is part of a broader strategy to privatize SWCC by selling some of its existing assets and developing new plants with the private sector, they said.