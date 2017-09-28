Agencies

AUTOMOBILES

Dyson plans electric car

Dyson Ltd is working on an electric car that it says is to be launched by 2020. In an e-mail to staff on Tuesday, founder James Dyson said he has a team of 400 engineers and others working on the car. The company recently hired a new spokesman, Ricardo Reyes, who used to lead communications at Tesla Inc. James Dyson says he is committed to investing US$2.4 billion in the project. He did not release details about the vehicle, citing fierce competition in the auto industry. The firm has been working on vehicle technology on and off since 1990, when its designed a filter that could trap diesel pollutants.

AVIATION

EasyJet eyes electric plane

EasyJet PLC is working with a US engineering startup to develop a fully electric commercial plane within a decade, the low-cost British airline said yesterday. US-based Wright Electric, which was founded last year by a team of engineers and battery chemists, is setting its sights on designing an aircraft that can fly 539.13km. That would cover 20 percent of the passengers EasyJet flies today, the airline said in a statement. Since demonstrating that the technology works in a two-seater plane, Wright has worked with EasyJet this year to scale up to commercial proportions. “Just as we have seen with the automotive industry, the aviation industry will be looking to electric technology to reduce our impact on the environment,” EasyJet chief executive officer Carolyn McCall said in a statement.

CRIME

Europol warns on ATM thefts

Cybercriminals are increasingly accessing ATM machines through the banks’ networks, with squads of money mules standing by ready to pick up the stolen cash, the European police agency Europol said on Tuesday. “The malware being used has evolved significantly and the scope and scale of the attacks have grown proportionately,” said Steven Wilson, who heads Europol’s EC3 cybercrime center. Criminals used to use physical “skimming” devices, USB sticks or CDs to install malware within ATMs, but since 2015 “a new and unnerving trend ... has been picking up speed,” Europol said in a 40-page report on the ATM crime trends.

EUROPEAN UNION

Eyewear link-up eyed

The European Commission on Tuesday launched an in-depth probe into the proposed merger between French lens maker Essilor and Luxottica, the Italian eyewear company that produces Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses. The commission said it was concerned the proposed deal, which would create a new global giant in the sector, “may reduce competition for ophthalmic lenses.” The investigation had been widely expected. As soon as the merger was announced in January, analysts highlighted possible reluctance by competition authorities over a deal that would bring together a major lens producer with a leading manufacturer of frames.

RETAIL

Nike’s Q1 earnings drop

Nike on Tuesday reported a drop in first-quarter earnings on flat sales as heavy promotions in North America again cut into profit. Net income for the quarter that ended on Aug. 31 was US$950 million, down 24 percent from the year ago. Revenues were unchanged at US$9.1 billion. Sales rose everywhere except North America, where a retail industry shakeout has led to heavy discounting among vendors. Nike also cited the unfavorable exchange rate as a factor for the weak North American sales.