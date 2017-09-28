Uber threatens to quit Quebec over tougher regulations

AFP, MONTREAL

Uber on Tuesday threatened to stop services in Canada’s Quebec Province in the middle of next month, saying proposed new ride-sharing regulations aimed at leveling the field with taxis are too onerous.

“We are going to have to cease our operations in Quebec on October 14,” Uber Quebec director-general Jean-Nicolas Guillemette told a news conference, while also calling for negotiations to find a solution to the deadlock that would allow the company to stay.

An Uber stoppage in the province would affect cities such as Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau.

The Uber executive accused the Quebec government of “trying to impose old [taxi] rules on a completely new technological model,” saying “major changes” in the regulations would force Uber to effectively operate like a taxi company with full-time drivers.

Under the new regulations unveiled on Friday last week, Uber would not be able to attract and retain part-time or occasional drivers, he said.

According to the company, Uber signed up 10,000 drivers in Quebec who made more than 8 million trips over the past year.

Guillemette urged the government to reconsider its position and renew a pilot program that allowed Uber to operate in the province over the past year, without any changes.

The original one-year test program, which is slated to end in the middle of next month, required Uber to collect and pay taxes on each trip made by its drivers. It also capped the time worked by all drivers to a total of 50,000 hours per week.

Quebec Minister of Transportation Laurent Lessard said at the time that it would allow taxi and Uber drivers “to compete on a more balanced playing field.”

Last week, the government renewed the pilot, but with stricter conditions that would require Uber drivers to undergo 35 hours of training — the same as taxi drivers — and a criminal background check by police. Uber vehicles would also be required to undergo annual safety inspections.

Uber has seen its global popularity explode since it launched in 2009 in San Francisco, but also faces bans in other major cities, including Cape Town, Mumbai and New Delhi.

While the company has faced protests in Canada from taxi companies and drivers, the public has been generally supportive as it expanded to more than a dozen cities.

Edmonton, the capital of Alberta Province, became the first Canadian city to vote to legalize Uber at the start of last year.

Ottawa also gave Uber the green light to begin service last year, along with Halifax, Windsor and other cities. In Toronto, Canada’s largest city, the municipal government created a new category of taxi license required for Uber drivers.

Taxi Intermediaries in Quebec, which represents about 2,000 taxi owners in the province, called Uber’s threat to interrupt its service if it does not get concessions from the province “blackmail.”