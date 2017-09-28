Hi-Lai shares rise 17% on Taipei Exchange launch

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Restaurant operator Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd (漢來美食) yesterday saw its shares rise 17.33 percent after its debut on the Taipei Exchange.

The stock, which reached a high of NT$179.5, closed at NT$176, up from its initial public offering (IPO) price of NT$150, market data showed.

The strong performance outperformed one of Hi-Lai’s major local rivals, Wowprime Corp (王品集團), which saw its shares gaining 1.86 percent to close at NT$164 in Taipei trading.

With paid-in capital of NT$379.9 million (US$12.54 million), Hi-Lai has raised NT$522.1 million in capital injunction through the issuance of 3.25 million shares, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

For the first eight months of the year, the company reported cumulative sales of NT$2.25 billion, which represents a 6.93 percent annual increase from NT$2.12 billion over the same period last year, company filings showed.

Revenue generated by its domestic outlets contributed more than 95 percent of total sales, company data showed.

Hi-Lai attributed the increase in revenue to its ongoing expansion strategy, saying that it plans to open 11 new restaurants in Taiwan and China next year, boosting the total number of its outlets from 39 to 50.

Known for its hotel buffets, the firm also aims to launch two new brands in Taiwan next year aimed at attracting younger customers, despite fierce competition in the domestic market, Hi-Lai said, without elaborating.

The company is exploring business potential in the booming restaurant market in Thailand and plans to introduce two cuisine brands there in an effort to further differentiate itself from its Taiwanese competitors.

Hi-Lai, which has a solid position in southern Taiwan’s catering industry, operates 15 restaurant brands led by Harbour Restaurant (漢來海港) and International Banquet Hall (漢來宴會廳), its two main profit drivers, its Web site said.