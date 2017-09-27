Agencies

AVIATION

Qatar Air may buy more 747s

Qatar Airways Ltd is considering ordering more Boeing Co 747 jumbo freighters as global air cargo rebounds and the carrier responds to a blockade of its home country. The jets, featuring a hinged nose that flips open to load oversize equipment, would help the Doha-based carrier make good on its ambition to become the largest international cargo operator in the world, chief executive Akbar Al Baker told reporters on Monday during a visit to Seattle to receive the first of Qatar Air’s two 747-8 freighters. Boeing has been scrambling to land additional orders needed to extend the commercial life of its iconic humpbacked jet into the next decade. The Chicago-based planemaker had 20 unfilled orders for its 747 as of the end of last month, including the two jets bound for Qatar Air. That is the equivalent of about three years of production at its six-jets-a-year pace.

FOOTWEAR

Obuv Rossii to offer IPO

Obuv Rossii, a Russian shoe retailer backed by billionaire Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov, is seeking to raise as much as US$120 million in an initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said. The company said in a statement yesterday that it plans to offer a stake of as much as 40 percent on the Moscow Exchange next month and use the proceeds to double its store network over the next three to five years. Prokhorov, who owns a quarter of Obuv Rossii, will not be selling his stake, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The offering might be the first major IPO by a Russian company since billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov’s children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir PJSC sold shares in February. Footwear is a resilient market that posted sales growth amid Russia’s recession, Discovery Research Group said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Alvogen owners talk options

Alvogen’s private equity owners, including CVC Capital Partners, are exploring options for the generic pharmaceutical company, which could be valued at about US$4 billion, people familiar with the matter said. The controlling shareholders of the drugmaker have held on-and-off talks with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co (上海醫藥集團) focusing on a sale of Alvogen’s US business, the people said. Alvogen would keep its operations in Asia and central and eastern Europe, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A consortium that includes CVC and Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings Pte bought a controlling stake in Alvogen in 2015 for about US$2 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

ENERGY

Clayhill solar farm opens

Britain’s first solar power farm to operate without a government subsidy was due to open in eastern England yesterday, as a sharp fall in costs has made renewable energy more economical. Britain needs to invest in energy capacity to replace aging coal and nuclear plants that are due to close in the 2020s, but it is also trying to reduce subsidies on renewable power generation. “The cost of solar panels and batteries has fallen dramatically over the past few years and this first subsidy-free development at Clayhill is a significant moment for clean energy in the UK,” Minister for Climate Change and Industry Claire Perry said. The 10 megawatt (MW) farm in Clayhill, Bedfordshire, can generate enough electricity to power about 2,500 homes and has a 6MW battery storage facility on site.