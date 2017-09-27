Brent crude soars to highest level in more than two years after output cuts

The Guardian

Oil prices on Monday jumped to their highest for more than two years after major producers said that output cuts were squeezing supplies.

Brent crude leapt by 2.7 percent to US$58.39 a barrel as analysts said that prices could rise to levels not seen since 2014, in a move that would put further upward pressure on inflation in the UK.

The oil price squeeze has been orchestrated by OPEC, but could be exacerbated if Turkey follows through on threats to block supplies from Kurdistan.

Improving global growth, especially in emerging economies and the eurozone, is also pushing up oil prices by increasing demand for energy, while the damage to US shale output in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey could also lift Brent.

“It’s all driven by the idea that the production cut is starting to work and the rebalance is underway,” Tradition Energy senior analyst Gene McGillian said.

The market shift represents a short-term boost for North Sea oil producers after three years of low prices that have triggered steep cuts in employment in the industry’s main centers around Aberdeen, Scotland and forced many firms out of business.

However, Britain’s economy is expected to suffer more generally should prices continue to rise toward US$60 a barrel.

The balance of payments deficit, already the largest in the G7, is expected to widen after years of declining North Sea production turned the UK into a net importer of oil.

The higher price of oil is also expected to translate into higher prices at the pumps, which could push inflation to more than 3 percent.

Oil prices tumbled from more than US$115 a barrel in the summer of 2014 in response to flagging growth in China and much of the world’s developing economies.

In January last year, Brent crude dipped below US$30 a barrel, but the situation has improved for producers following a recovery in China and stronger growth across most developed nations.

An OPEC meeting last week said that an agreement to cap production was another important factor helping to reduce the global supply glut.

Meanwhile, Turkey on Monday threatened to cut oil flows from Iraq’s Kurdistan region in response to its referendum on independence, which Turkey does not recognize.

The Iraqi government also does not recognize the referendum and has called on foreign nations to stop importing Kurdish crude oil.

OPEC agreed with Russia and several other producers last year to cut production by about 1.8 million barrels a day from the start of this year.

On Friday, it said that the reduction had helped to lift oil prices by about 15 percent in the past three months.