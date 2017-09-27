Alibaba taking control of Cainiao delivery business

Bloomberg

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) is to buy control of unprofitable delivery business Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd (菜鳥網路) for 5.3 billion yuan (US$799.3 million) and spend billions of US dollars more to expand a shipping network that spans the world’s largest e-commerce market.

China’s largest Web marketplace agreed to increase its stake in Cainiao to 51 percent.

Under the deal, Alibaba plans to consolidate Cainiao’s financials into its own books, eroding Alibaba’s bottom line, and is to get an additional seat on Cainiao’s board, taking its representation to four out of seven seats, the company said yesterday in a statement.

The company cofounded by Jack Ma (馬雲) is taking control of a little-known, but rapidly growing business that sits at the heart of Alibaba’s expansion — in China and abroad.

It oversees a coterie of more than a dozen shipping partners, orchestrating deliveries carried out by about 2 million people across more than 600 cities.

Cainiao’s operations had enabled Alibaba to maintain what it called an asset-light model that eschewed expensive warehouse construction.

Now that Alibaba is taking control, it plans to consolidate Cainiao’s financials under its own books and is committing to spend another 100 billion yuan over the next five years to further expand the network.

That would help address US regulators’ questions about why Cainiao, of which Alibaba owned 47 percent, was not previously included.

However, it also takes Alibaba deeper into the business of setting up and controlling its own infrastructure, much like Amazon.com Inc.

The unit made a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan last calendar year, tripling from 2015. However, revenue also tripled to 9.4 billion yuan.

“They’re realizing that it’s much more capital-intensive than they expected to build this out,” said Christopher Balding, an associate professor at the HSBC School of Business at Peking University in Shenzhen.

“Right now they are essentially obligating themselves to report profit and loss on the income statement every quarter, which they probably should have been doing,” he added.

The company has since managed a delicate relationship with its delivery partners, as players jostled for business and valuable user data.

This year, billionaire Wang Wei’s (王衛) SF Holding Co (順豐控股) said that Cainiao removed the company as a shipping option and blocked access to vital data.

Cainiao fired back by saying it was SF that first walled off information it needed to get parcels to customers.

The spat was eventually resolved.