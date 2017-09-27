Staff writer

TRADE

TAITRA appoints vice chair

The Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) yesterday said its board approved the appointment of Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠) as vice chairman. Liu, who serves as Tainan’s vice secretary-general, is to assume the position next month. Liu would be responsible for developing the council’s global expansion strategies, as he has been putting a lot of effort into the field of global diplomacy, TAITRA said in a statement.

MACHINERY

Strong H outlook bullish

Strong H Machinery Technology Co Inc (強信), which makes industrial machine parts, gave an optimistic business outlook for the coming quarters, aided by strong demand for industrial sewing machines. To satisfy growing needs for automated equipment, the company’s latest products could help reduce labor costs by between 20 percent and 30 percent, president and chairman Chi Ping-hsin (綦秉信) said. In the first eight months of this year, the company’s revenue increased 17.93 percent year-on-year to NT$865.48 million (US$28.64 million), data showed.

TOURISM

Mask festival woos tourists

Leofoo Resort Guanshi (關西六福莊生態渡假旅館), a unit of Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團), said yesterday that its room reservations hit 90 percent for the next month’s Double Ten National Day holiday, supported by its upcoming African mask festival. The festival, which is to start on Saturday and last through Nov. 5, allows guests to see special decorations of African masks, handcrafts and paintings, the hotel said in a statement. The hotel is also to organize African campfire, dances and other programs to entertain guests, the statement said.