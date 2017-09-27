China’s anti-pollution drive to shake metals

Bloomberg

China’s plans to tackle pollution over the winter could be the “next big event to unsettle global commodity prices,” and plant closures might be compounded by restrictions on transport and construction, Morgan Stanley said.

“These policies really are unprecedented,” analysts including Tom Price said in an e-mailed note dated on Monday that lifted the bank’s forecasts for most metals.

Investors are likely to be cautious as they wait to see the scale and timing of the measures, which could include disruptions to ports, railways and roads, as well as closing steel and aluminum plants in key hubs, the bank said.

The supply of metals in the top producing nation has already been affected this year by the closure of unapproved or outdated plants, and as the government ratchets up its safety and environmental oversight.

In advance of the production curbs over the most-polluting months of November to March, the nation’s biggest steel hub, Tangshan, on Monday shuttered half its iron ore processing plants as an emergency measure to avoid dangerous pollution levels.

The order comes ahead of a high-profile political gathering in nearby Beijing next month.

The policy risks include disruptions to steel demand as well as supply. Yesterday, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, said it would suspend construction of buildings, roads and water facilities during the winter to fight pollution.

The city also said it would follow government orders applying to 28 conurbations in northern China and cut steel capacity by half and aluminum and alumina capacity by about a third over the period.

Aluminum is to average US$2,094 per metric tonne in the fourth quarter and US$1,984 per tonne next year, Morgan Stanley said, lifting its earlier forecasts by 9 percent and 5 percent respectively.

The bank also raised its estimates for copper, nickel and zinc, and picked palladium as the most promising commodity for its demand prospects.

For raw materials like iron ore, “the market has not fully priced the negative impact” of China’s environmental restrictions,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a note on Monday.

The steelmaking raw material sank into a bear market last week and the rout has further to run as China’s anti-pollution campaign is to hurt demand at a time when global mine supplies are poised to expand, the bank said.

Steel reinforcement bar futures in China have slipped from a four-year high earlier in the month as the market weighs the prospect of supply cuts against signs of slowing demand.