Amazon to buy 5 percent stake in Indian retailer

Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc is set to buy a 5 percent stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, as the US company steps up efforts to gain ground in the fast-growing consumer market.

Shoppers Stop’s board approved the issuance of 4.4 million shares to a unit of Amazon for 407.78 rupees each, the Mumbai-based company said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

As part of the deal, Amazon experience centers — which let customers test out the products available online — are to be set up across Shoppers Stop’s network of 80 brick-and-mortar stores in India.

Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos has allocated US$5 billion toward Amazon’s expansion in India as it seeks to secure an advantage over local rivals in the South Asian nation.

The e-commerce giant has a lot riding in the country after its washout in China, where the dominance of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and other domestic players made Amazon’s entry difficult.

Shoppers Stop, which sells cosmetics to clothing and home appliances at its outlets, is to have an exclusive flagship store on Amazon’s Indian site where it is to retail its entire portfolio of more than 400 brands, the company said.

Shares of Shoppers Stop have gained 45 percent this year and on Friday closed at 418.1 rupees in Mumbai.

The deal is to be Amazon’s first investment in a publicly traded retailer in India.

Separately, Amazon on Friday said that it is partnering with New York-based online ordering platform Olo in a deal that could boost the number of restaurant chains on its Amazon Restaurants delivery service.

Under the deal, restaurants that use Olo can list their menus on Amazon Restaurants. The restaurants would prepare orders and Amazon would provide a worker to deliver it to the customer.

Olo says that 200 restaurant chains use its platform, including burrito seller Chipotle.

The move is the latest by Seattle-based Amazon to try and influence how people buy food. This summer it bought grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for US$13.7 billion.

Additional reporting by AP