Low-wage earners driving credit card spending: center

Staff writer, with CNA

Low-income earners have been the nation’s major credit card spenders over the past two years, with people earning less than NT$750,000 (US$24,910) per annum accounting for a majority of total credit card spending, the National Credit Card Center said on Saturday.

From May 2015 to April, credit card spending by people who earned up to NT$500,000 a year stood at NT$1.71 trillion, while people who made NT$500,000 to NT$750,000 per year spent NT$890 billion during the period, the center said.

With NT$2.6 trillion total credit card spending over the two-year period, the two income groups accounted for about 65 percent of the nation’s total credit card spending, the data compiled by the center showed.

People with an annual income of NT$1.75 million to NT$2 million spent NT$50 billion on credit cards, the lowest amount of all income brackets, the center said.

The total number of transactions by the group was 15 million, compared with 880 million by people who earned less than 500,000 a year, the center added.

However, in terms of single transactions, people who earned at least NT$2 million a year spent an average of NT$6,498 per purchase, the highest among all income groups, it said.

People with an annual income of NT$1.75 million to NT$2 million spent an average of about NT$3,949 per purchase, while those with an annual income of less than NT$500,000 came last with an average spending of NT$2,134 per purchase, the center added.

High-income earners have more disposable income, so they tend to buy high-priced items or expensive services, the center said.

People aged from 30 to 50 were the major credit card spenders in the nation, while those aged 50 and older used credit cards less frequently, although their annual income was generally higher, the center added.