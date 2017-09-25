TSMC operations base to stay in Taiwan: chairman

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) on Saturday said that the company’s production and research and development (R&D) base is to remain in Taiwan.

TSMC’s base for production and R&D is to remain primarily in Taiwan, although China will be a vast market, Chang said while answering questions from the audience at a 20th anniversary event for National Chiao Tung University’s EMBA program.

During a speech on “growth and innovation,” Chang said that China offers a huge market and opportunity, but added that being part of China’s supply chain does not mean that most of TSMC’s production will move to China.

At the moment, the firm’s 12-inch wafer plant in China’s Nanjing is projected to produce 20,000 wafers per month, accounting for just 2 percent of the chipmaker’s total production capacity.

As such, the majority of TSMC’s operations are to remain in Taiwan, where Chang said he hopes the availability of basic infrastructure such as land, transportation, water and electricity would enable the company’s growth.

Chang, who was named one of the 100 most visionary business leaders in the world by Forbes magazine, said that TSMC does not need to transition or pivot to provide another service or product.

TSMC’s management and service model is well positioned to handle the challenges of the digital age, he said.

Asked by an audience member about his thoughts on the government’s “five plus two” innovative industries program — which aims to stimulate information technologies, robotics, biomedicine, renewables and national defense, as well as an agricultural and a circular economy — Chang said he was opposed to the plan.

It is the government’s responsibility to address major infrastructural issues such as land, transportation, water and electricity, he said.

“Infrastructure development is the government’s responsibility,” Chang said. “As for what industries the private sector wants to promote, the government should not intervene too much,” he added.