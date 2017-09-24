HK shares cap worst day in a month on N Korea

Bloomberg and Reuters

Hong Kong stocks posted their worst decline in a month on Friday, erasing much of the week’s gains, as investors trimmed positions following Standard & Poor’s (S&P) downgrade of China’s sovereign credit rating and North Korea’s nuclear threats.

The US Federal Reserve’s plan to shrink its balance sheet and later raise interest rates has also dented sentiment.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.2 percent to 163, but was still higher than last week’s 162.39.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange fell 1.22 percent, the biggest slide in Asia, to close at 10,449.68 as large-cap suppliers to Apple Inc took a beating, dealers said. The index is down 1.2 percent from last week’s 10,580.41.

The Hang Seng Index on Friday fell 0.8 percent to 27,880.53 points, posting its biggest one-day percentage drop since Aug. 18.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent to 11,109.

However, both gauges were still up for the week, gaining 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Confidence is weakened by S&P’s one-notch China downgrade from “AA-” to “A+.”

The downgrade prompted a similar action against Hong Kong’s sovereign credit rating.

While Chinese firms do not have significant borrowings from overseas, the downgrade presents a psychological setback for investors.

Market participants are also concerned about heightened tensions over North Korea’s military provocations.

North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho on Friday said he believes the North could consider a nuclear test on an “unprecedented scale” in the Pacific Ocean, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Investors dumped resource shares for the second day on fears a stronger US dollar could hit commodity prices.

An index tracking the sector fell as much as 2.6 percent before trimming some losses.

In Japan, the TOPIX fell 0.3 percent at the close in Tokyo and South Korea’s KOSPI slid 0.7 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.2 percent.

Additional reporting by CNA