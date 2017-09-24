UK stocks bounce, STOXX reaches two-month high

AFP, NEW YORK

British stocks on Friday bounced on a decline in sterling as global equity markets grappled with how seriously to take increasingly heated rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The STOXX Europe 600 Index advanced 0.1 percent to the highest in two months, closing at 383.21, up 0.7 percent from last week’s 380.71.

Markets in Paris and Frankfurt avoided major swings, while the FTSE in London advanced 0.6 percent as the pound weakened against the US dollar, the euro and other major currencies.

The move came after British Prime Minister Theresa May called for a two-year transition after Brexit in a major address.

Dealers said the speech offered no new approaches to securing a favorable Brexit deal.

“Overall, there was very little detail or progress in this speech, with a risk of continued uncertainty among businesses and investors,” Barclays PLC said in a note. “Any continued delay in next week’s negotiations may in turn dampen sentiment and the future investment and growth outlook.”

Meanwhile, hot rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang generated plenty of headlines, but seemed not to trouble investors too much.

Trump, who threatened earlier this week to “totally destroy” North Korea, went after the country’s leader again Friday on Twitter calling him a “madman” who “will be tested like never before!”

Earlier, Kim called the Trump a “mentally deranged US dotard” after the reclusive regime hinted it might explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov described the rhetoric between leaders of the US and North Korea as a “kindergarten fight between children” and urged calm.

Markets seemed to have the same attitude.

“The markets no longer pay attention to what Trump says,” Meeschaert Capital Markets president Gregori Volokhine said.

“They’re waiting to see what Trump does,” Volokhine added.

Shares in French cosmetics giant L’Oreal SA jumped nearly 3 percent as investors bet on a possible ownership change at the company following the death of the French cosmetic company’s heiress Liliane Bettencourt on Wednesday, who was 94.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg