Japanese start-up lets anyone have a personal IPO

By Stephen Stapczynski and Shoko Oda / Bloomberg

Nuko Numano is a cosplayer in Japan who regularly hosts livestreams for her fans, but only to a select few who own five of her shares priced at US$38 apiece. That seems like a bargain, considering they were trading for as much as US$585 in July.

The 23-year-old, who dresses up as anime characters and bunny girls, is one of more than 60,000 users on a Japanese start-up called Valu Inc, a cross between a trading platform and crowdfunding site.

“I plan to use the funds to buy expensive clothes that I couldn’t afford before, and enter international cosplay events,” said Numano, which is not her real name.

Anyone — from fishermen and YouTube celebrities to pastry chefs and social media mavens — can sell shares to raise funds in a manner similar to an initial public offering (IPO).

They attract buyers by offering gifts and services; for example, a blogger might offer exclusive posts that can only be viewed by shareholders, or a cosplayer might share signed photographs.

With just a handful of rules, tokens — known as VA and exchangeable, unsurprisingly, with bitcoins — are bought and sold like real securities.

There are rallies and crashes, and blowups that could be considered market manipulation.

It is all legal, because VAs are made-up shares on its Web site, and do not fall under Japan’s financial product regulations.

“We were working with Japan’s regulators, and they have helped us figure out what we could and couldn’t do under current laws,” said Suno Nishiyama, a spokeswoman for Tokyo-based Valu.

Valu was criticized by local press and prominent bloggers, which accused a group of YouTubers of buying each other’s shares and coordinating to sell them off.

After joining Valu last month, Hikaru, one of the group’s members, posted on Twitter and Valu’s message board on Aug. 14 that he wanted to do something interesting and “move his Valu shares in one moment.”

His shares skyrocketed. The next day, Hikaru and two others sold their shares, netting the equivalent of ￥54.7 million (US$488,428 at the current exchange rate) and causing their VA tokens to decline in value.

While other users and bloggers accused Hikaru and his friends of market manipulation, Hikaru told his 1.2 million followers on Twitter it was never their intention to profit off of Valu and that their goal was to find material for online videos.

Vaz Inc, a talent agency that represents the YouTubers, said it consulted with its lawyers and concluded that no laws were broken, and that steps were taken to compensate users.

Hikaru did not respond to multiple e-mails seeking comment.

Officials at Japan’s Financial Services Agency said the trading of Valu’s tokens would not fall under securities regulations.

The incident would not be considered a financial fraud case, said Koichiro Ohashi, a partner at Greenberg Traurig LLP’s Tokyo offices.

“It is a relatively easy environment for a new fintech start-up,” he said, adding that a similar scheme in the US would probably results in lawsuits and closer scrutiny by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Valu has tweaked its rules since the scandal, limiting stock sales to one-10th of total shares issued per person in a single day.

That is on top of other restrictions, such as users being limited to 30 transactions per day and limiting one-day price swings to a decline of 50 percent to a climb of 200 percent.