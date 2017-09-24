Alstom, Siemens talk rail merger

Bloomberg

Alstom SA said it is in talks with Germany’s Siemens AG about a possible combination of their rail businesses, a tie-up that would bring together two former European archrivals and leave Canada’s Bombardier Inc exposed to cutthroat competition from China.

The boards of Siemens and Alstom are scheduled to meet early next week to approve the deal, which might be announced as early as Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

The German company would transfer its rolling material and signaling businesses to its French counterpart in exchange for a stake of about 50 percent in the enlarged Alstom, the people said.

Le Monde earlier on Friday reported that Siemens’ rail and signaling assets would be valued at about 7 billion euros (US$8.37 billion) and Alstom would issue new shares to Siemens as part of the transaction.

The two companies are also discussing an option to increase their stakes in the future, one person said.

“No final decision has been made, discussions are ongoing and no agreement has been reached,” Alstom said on Friday in a statement.

Siemens, which is based in Munich, acknowledged Alstom’s statement and also said that no decision has been reached.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government hours earlier signaled that it supports deeper Franco-German corporate ties, suggesting that the potential deal has political backing.

The announcement also comes ahead of German elections today, in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel has run on a platform of political and economic stability and closer ties across Europe.

Alstom shares rose 4.1 percent to 33.01 euros in Paris, the highest close in four-and-a-half years that took market value to 7.3 billion euros. Siemens fell 0.8 percent to 116.55 euros, while Bombardier dropped 4.6 percent to C$2.26.

The talks for a tie-up come as all three companies are facing increased competition for contracts from industry leader CRRC Corp (中國中車), formed from a 2015 merger of China’s two main regional train makers.

During the past few months, Alstom, Bombardier and Siemens executives have spoken about the need for consolidation in the industry, while declining to comment specifically about any possible agreements.

The model for such cooperation between the eurozone’s two biggest economies is Airbus SE, the Toulouse-based aircraft manufacturer formed from companies from four European countries that went on to become the biggest competitor to Boeing Co.

Macron, who won the presidency in May by defending closer European ties, has repeatedly said that cross-border cooperation in the region offers the best way to tackle issues ranging from industrial development to immigration and defense.

The French and German governments each own about 11 percent of Airbus.

Closer ties could be in the offing in the banking sector as well, with French lender BNP Paribas among the European banks that could buy Germany’s Commerzbank AG, reports said.

Merkel also weighed in this year when France’s PSA Group acquired German automaker Opel from General Motors Co.

After PSA gave assurances that existing labor agreements would be honored, Merkel’s government did not stand in the way of the deal, which was completed last month.