GERMANY

PMI hits over six-year high

The German economy showed continued strength at the end of the third quarter, with a gauge of private-sector activity hitting the highest in more than six years, beating economists’ expectations. The composite purchasing managers’ index rose to 57.8 this month from 55.8 last month, with both services and manufacturing strengthening, IHS Markit said yesterday. The German report shows the economy is in “rude health, highlighting strong broad-based growth in both business activity and employment,” Markit economist Phil Smith said.

BANKING

Banks to check legal status

UK banks will start carrying out immigration checks on all account holders from January, part of a crackdown on those in the country illegally, the government said on Thursday. “From January banks and building societies will be required to carry out regular checks on the immigration status of all current account holders against the details of known illegal migrants to establish whether their customers are known to be in the UK unlawfully,” a Home Office spokesman said. Confirmation of the date comes after parliament in December last year approved a new Immigration Act, which requires banks to check its accounts and report customers found to be breaking immigration rules to the Home Office. “This is part of our ongoing work to tackle illegal migration. People who are here legally will be unaffected,” the spokesman said.

AIRLINES

Turkey to buy 40 787-9s

Turkish Airlines said it intends to purchase 40 of Boeing Co’s 787-9 Dreamliners, a long-awaited deal that signals the carrier’s rebound following a terrorist attack on its Istanbul hub last year. When finalized, the order would be valued at almost US$11 billion before the customary discounts for large aircraft purchases. The pact, unveiled during a brief signing ceremony in New York on Thursday, came after years of market studies and negotiations for wide-body planes as the airline plotted its expansion. Boeing has landed 82 firm orders for the 787 so far this year.

FASHION

Focus on design: Prada

Prada’s chief executive and creative director Miuccia Prada on Thursday said that she did not want to be judged by sales, but that her designs offered ideas to women of how to be strong and combative. “I don’t want to be judged by sales, this is my love... My life and my job [are] more important,” Prada told reporters at the end of the show highlighting her spring-summer 2018 collection. The Italian fashion house this month reported a sharp drop in profits and a 5.5 percent fall in revenues in the first half of the year, saying it would take longer than expected to complete an ongoing revival of the company.

TECHNOLOGY

Digital Realty eyes Asia

Digital Realty Trust Inc, a global provider of data centers, is to rely on acquisitions, partnerships and the expansion of its own network in Asia as it seeks to boost its presence in the region, chief financial officer for Asia Pacific Krupal Raval said in Singapore this week. Digital Realty is seeking to expand in its core Asia markets of Japan, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong, and would like to enter countries, such as China and India. The San Francisco-based company currently derives 76 percent of its revenue from its US business. It sees the potential for Asia’s revenue contribution to reach double digits from the current 7 percent.