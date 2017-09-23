Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

HTC shares up 10 percent

HTC Corp (宏達電) shares resumed trading yesterday and rose by the maximum daily limit on the back of a deal with Google announced on Thursday. The shares gained 10 percent to close at NT$76.2 as investors reacted positively to the deal in which HTC agreed to sell a portion of its smartphone assets to Google for US$1.1 billion. While investors expect the large injection of funds to improve HTC’s operations, HSBC Securities (Taiwan) Corp said the scale of the company’s smartphone business remains key to its future profitability and Daiwa Capital Markets Inc warned the deal is not enough for HTC to deliver sustainable turnaround.

TECHNOLOGY

Science parks’ revenue up

The nation’s three science parks recorded total revenue of NT$1.1521 trillion (US$38.2 billion) in the first half of the year, an increase of 6.87 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Thursday. The figure was the highest first-half revenue ever recorded by the science parks, the ministry said, attributing the strong performance to the global economic recovery. Total exports from the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) reached a record NT$787.3 billion in the first six months, which was also a 6.87 percent increase from the same period last year, the ministry said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Weakest billings posted

North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted their weakest billings in four months at US$$2.18 billion for last month as demand faltered, Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) said in a statement yesterday. That represented a contraction of 4 percent from billings of US$2.27 billion in July. On an annual basis, the billings grew 27.7 percent from US$1.71 billion, SEMI said. SEMI president and chief executive Ajit Manocha said in a statement that the monthly decline in equipment billings signaled a pause in this year’s extraordinary growth.

INSURANCE

Nan Shan to list shares

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) on Thursday announced that its board of directors has approved plans to list the company’s shares on the Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Board. The move represents the company’s progress toward ensuring its long-term prospects, as well as fulfilling its ambition to allow ordinary members of the public to purchase its shares, it said. The insurer posted net income of NT$11.46 billion in the first eight months of this year, down 19.35 percent from the previous year.

PHARMACEUTICALS

S Korea approves Onivyde

PharmaEngine Inc (智擎) on Thursday said that the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety had given the green light for its pancreatic cancer drug, Onivyde, to go on sale in the nation. The drug is cleared to be administered to pancreatic cancer patients who have gone through gemcitabine-based therapy, the company said. The company is due to collect US$25 million in licensing fees from French pharmaceutical company Ipsen SA, whose South Korean subsidiary is overseeing sales in the nation, PharmaEngine said. Ipsen in January acquired the rights to commercialize Onivyde from US-based Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc — a licensing partner of PharmaEngine — along with all other obligations to the company.