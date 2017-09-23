DaChan Great Wall eyes eastern China expansion

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

DaChan Great Wall Group (大成集團), a local agriculture and food conglomerate, yesterday said its two new food processing plants in China’s Anhui Province are to begin operations by the end of next month.

“We are going to speed up the pace of our expansion in eastern China” with the help of the new facilities, DaChan Great Wall vice president Dennis Han (韓家寅) told reporters after an investors’ conference in Taipei, citing better-than-expected demand.

The group — which operates the Chinese business through its Hong Kong-listed subsidiary DaChan Food Asia Ltd (大成食品亞洲) — has two food processing plants in Liaoning Province, one in Tianjin and one in Shanghai.

DaChan Food is China’s largest chicken processor and the largest supplier to international fast food chains, including KFC, its Web site says.

The Tainan-based group declined to provide the planned capacity of the two new facilities or their cost.

The ongoing expansion project in China is in line with DaChan Great Wall’s long-term business strategy, “from farm to table,” which aims to achieve vertical integration through continuous investment in the food processing sector.

The group said it is also considering building another food processing plant in southern Taiwan to meet growing demand in the domestic market, as its existing plant in Tainan has been running at full capacity.

DaChan Great Wall chairman Charles Han (韓家宇) said that the group is also to announce a large-scale investment plan at an anniversary celebration event on Oct. 2.

“We have been too conservative in the past and hope to develop a more aggressive investment strategy,” Han said, without elaborating.

The 60-year-old group also operates restaurant chains, shopping malls and seafood businesses all across Asia, company data showed.

The group’s net profit in the first half of the year fell 13.8 percent year-on-year to NT$884 million (US$29.28 million) from NT$1.03 billion, with earnings per share decreasing to NT$1.29 from NT$1.5, primarily due to additional taxes on undistributed earnings.

Revenue in the first six months of this year rose 1.6 percent to NT$36.74 billion from NT$36.17 billion, with gross margin staying flat at 13.2 percent, company data showed.

The company said its improved gross margin, compared with 10.74 percent two years ago, reflects the results of better cost controls and efforts to develop vertical integration.