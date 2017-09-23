Taipei, Manila aiming to renew investment treaty

Staff writer, with CNA

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei said that it plans to renew a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) with Taiwan by the end of the year, in line with Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy.

“There are only about one or two issues that have to be ironed out,” MECO Chairman Angelito Banayo said in an interview this week.

“I am quite optimistic that this [agreement] will be signed by the end of the year,” he said, adding that it is likely to be completed by the time Taiwan and the Philippines hold their joint economic conference in Manila during the first week of December.

Taiwan is planning to renew its BIAs with six Southeast Asian nations: the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said earlier this month.

Deng, who is also chief representative of the Cabinet’s Office of Trade Negotiations, said the government hopes to renew the agreement with the Philippines because it is a fast-growing market of more than 100 million people.

The Philippines also has a stable electricity supply, strong economic growth and an improving investment environment, Deng said.

BIAs establish the terms for investment between the participating nations, including most-favored-nation treatment and dispute resolution.

Business ties between the two sides are already warming up, with Taiwanese business groups visiting Manila and Philippine agricultural machinery importers seeking opportunities in Taiwan, Banayo said.

There would also be “great demand” for Taiwanese construction equipment and machinery under the Philippine government’s big-ticket infrastructure program “Build, Build, Build,” he said.

Several Philippine construction companies have already made inquiries at MECO and are seeking construction partners in Taiwan, Banayo said.

The program is to include construction of highways, bridges and roads, and the modernization of airports and seaports, he said.

Banayo said his office is studying ways to reduce the cost for businesspeople and other Taiwanese who frequently travel to the Philippines.

A final decision on visa fees is expected “within a year,” he said.

However, the fees would not be reduced for tourists, Banayo said, adding that visa fee reduction is an issue that requires careful study because it could affect MECO’s finances, as it is partly reliant on the income.

Furthermore, if the Philippines grants visa-free entry to all Taiwanese, it would be expected to extend the privilege to other nations such as China, he said.

“That’s not very easy for us to do right now,” Banayo said.

Referring to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) New Southbound Policy, Banayo said that apart from the usual trade and investment promotions, he would like to see greater cooperation on education and culture to develop closer personal relationships.

The Philippines is hoping to send more students to Taiwan to study science, technology, mathematics, applied physics and Mandarin, he said.

There are fewer than 1,000 Philippine students at Taiwanese universities, he said, adding that he would like to see the number increase significantly over the next few years.

Taiwan could also send students to the Philippines to enroll in English-as-a-second-language courses, Banayo said.

There could also be more cultural exchanges between Taiwan and the Philippines, as the two sides share a common ancestry, he added.