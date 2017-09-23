Unemployment rate hits new low

Staff writer, with CNA

The unemployment rate for last month fell to a new low this year, as the economy continued to recover, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The jobless rate for last month, after adjustment for seasonal factors, including graduations and business downsizing, was 3.76 percent, the lowest in 26 months, the DGBAS data showed.

This marked a 0.02 percentage point decrease from July’s seasonally adjusted figure.

Even the unadjusted number of 3.89 percent, although a 0.05 percentage point increase from July, was the lowest annual figure for August in 17 years, data showed.

The number of unemployed people totaled 461,000 last month, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) said.

That represented an increase of 7,000 from July, mainly due to an influx of new graduates.

The unemployment rate among people with a college degree or higher was 4.88 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from July, the DGBAS said.

On an annual basis, the total number of unemployed people dropped by 19,000 last month, signifying a stabilizing job market as the economy continued to improve, it said.