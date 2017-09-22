Agencies

MINING

Tycoon eyes Anglo shares

Anil Agarwal, an Indian mining billionaire, plans to purchase as much as ￡1.5 billion (US$2 billion) of additional Anglo American PLC shares, increasing his stake in the blue-chip British miner that has benefited from a recovery in commodity prices. Agarwal on Wednesday said the purchase, which is the equivalent of about 9 percent, was a family investment and he does not intend to make a takeover offer for the company, according to a statement. It comes on top of the 12.43 percent stake he has built since an announcement in March that his Volcan unit was investing in the company.

REAL ESTATE

CapitaLand to buy tower

CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Singapore’s biggest office landlord, agreed to buy BlackRock Inc’s Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) in the city’s second-largest ever sale of an office building. The transaction will be partially funded by a rights issue of about S$700 million and bank borrowings of about S$1.12 billion, CapitaLand Commercial Trust said in a statement. The company said divestment proceeds of about S$340.1 million from previous property deals will also help fund the purchase.

UNITED STATES

Home resales fall on Harvey

Home resales last month decreased 1.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million units, the lowest level since August last year, as Hurricane Harvey depressed activity in Houston and a persistent shortage of properties on the market sidelined buyers. The third straight monthly decline in sales reported by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday came on the heels of data on Tuesday showing a drop in homebuilding activity. The reports suggest housing will probably weigh on economic growth again in the third quarter.

TECHNOLOGY

New Apple Watch has issues

Apple Inc on Wednesday confirmed that its new Series 3 Apple Watch can encounter problems connecting to a cellular network. The problems arise when the watch joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity. This can happen when the watch tries to join a Wi-Fi network the user has previously logged in to using another Apple device, like an iPhone or a computer. The company said it is investigating a fix for the problem. To work around it, users can get their smartphone to “forget” the network.

TRANSPORTATION

China speeds up bullet train

China yesterday increased the maximum speed of bullet trains on the Beijing-Shanghai line to 350kph, six years after a fatal accident led to a speed cap. The speed limit had been reduced to 300kph after 40 people died in a high-speed train crash near Wenzhou in July 2011. The acceleration cuts the 1,318km Beijing-Shanghai journey to 4 hours and 28 minutes, saving passengers nearly an hour.

NEW ZEALAND

Economy gets rugby boost

The economy grew 0.8 percent in the April-to-June quarter partly due to a tourism boost from the British and Irish Lions rugby tour, official data showed yesterday. The quarterly figure took annual growth to 2.7 percent, Statistics New Zealand said. It said exports rose 5.2 percent, the best quarterly performance in almost 20 years, amid high demand for New Zealand dairy and forestry products.