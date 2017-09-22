Reporter’s Notebook: HTC facing challenges despite US$1.1bn deal with Google as it halves R&D staff

By Lauly Li 黎子荷 / Staff reporter

HTC Corp (宏達電), a firm that once held a commanding position in the world’s smartphone sector, is facing an uncertain future, despite a new US$1.1 billion deal with Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Founded in 1997, HTC in 2008 launched the world’s first smartphone that ran on Google’s Android operating system, the HTC Dream.

Its smartphone business peaked in 2011, when it beat Apple Inc to become the largest smartphone vendor with a 22 percent share of the US market that year.

However, the company’s glory has waned since then amid intensifying competition and slowing growth in the smartphone industry in the past few years.

This year, the company’s global market share dropped to 0.68 percent, according to the latest data from International Data Corp.

HTC fine-tuned its business strategy by shifting its focus from smartphones to virtual reality (VR) devices in 2015.

It adjusted its tactics to streamline the number of handset models launched each year, and started to design and manufacture smartphones for Google the same year.

The company cut its global workforce by 15 percent, or more than 2,000 employees, in August 2015. It sold plots of land at its manufacturing bases in Taoyuan in 2015, and disposed of a manufacturing plant and a plot of land in Shanghai in March.

However, the efforts failed to turn around its operations, as HTC reported a net loss of NT$1.95 billion (US$64.55 million) for the April-to-June quarter, the ninth consecutive unprofitable quarter.

Following months of speculation about its intention to sell its handset operations, HTC yesterday announced the US$1.1 billion deal with Google.

The agreement includes transferring about 2,000 research and development (R&D) personnel to Google and a non-exclusive license to HTC intellectual property, a move that brings both advantages and uncertainty.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Jeff Pu (蒲得宇) said the one-time non-operating gains of US$1.1 billion could contribute NT$40 per share to HTC next year, based on the company’s 8.21 billion issued shares.

He said offloading 50 percent of HTC’s R&D team of more than 4,000 employees would also help unburden the company in terms of R&D expenses and labor costs.

However, by the same token, the 50 percent cut in the R&D headcount could undermine the company’s long-term research capability, making it even more difficult to develop devices using technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, 5G connectivity, VR and mixed reality.

Yesterday’s deal with Google does not guarantee that HTC will land orders for Google’s Pixel handsets.

The company’s next step should be to deliver a clear and solid operational strategy and improve the performance of its core businesses, rather than seeking ways to sugarcoat its financial results through non-operational gains.