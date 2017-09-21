Agencies

TRADE

Japan logs export surplus

Japan yesterday said it had logged a surplus of ￥113.6 billion (US$1 billion) last month as exports rose 18 percent year-on-year on brisk shipments of automobiles and electronic parts. The figure was much lower than market expectations of a ￥356.7 billion surplus. Exports rose for the ninth consecutive month on robust shipments of automobiles and electronic parts, including semiconductors. Imports grew 15.2 percent for an eighth monthly rise, boosted mainly by higher bills for coal, liquefied natural gas and crude oil.

UNITED KINGDOM

Business optimism tumbles

A lobby group for small businesses said rising prices and a stuttering domestic economy are driving confidence down and prompting an increase in the number of entrepreneurs considering selling their firms. In a quarterly survey of its members, the Federation of Small Businesses yesterday said it found that optimism has tumbled to its lowest since the immediate aftermath of last year’s vote to leave the EU. Mike Cherry, the federation’s national chairman, said one bright spot is that exporters remain “bullish.” Exports have been helped by the pound’s post-Brexit fall. According to the organization, 22 percent of small businesses export.

LOGISTICS

FedEx cuts profit forecast

FedEx Corp on Tuesday cut its annual profit forecast, citing the US$300 million cost of a June cyberattack on its TNT Express unit. It now expects to earn no more than US$12.80 a share in the fiscal year ending in May next year after excluding certain items, it said in a statement. That is down from an original projection of as much as US$14 and less than the US$13.10 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. FedEx also said results at its ground-shipment unit weighed on results, as did Hurricane Harvey.

CREDIT DATA

Canadians at risk from leak

Equifax Ltd said on Tuesday that about 100,000 Canadian consumers might have had their personal data compromised in the massive cyberattack on the credit data company that was revealed this month. It said the information that might have been compromised included names, addresses, social insurance numbers and in some cases credit card numbers.

BEVERAGES

Diageo maintains forecast

Britain’s Diageo PLC, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, said it expects its organic first-half sales growth to be impacted by the timing of Lunar New Year and a ban on selling alcohol along highways in India. However, it stood by its target for sales growth at a mid-single digit rate and its organic operating margin improvement objective of 175 basis points over the three years to June 2019.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sunac loans on hold

China Huarong Asset Management Co (中國華融資產管理) is temporarily suspending new loans to Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股) as debt and leverage in the financial system comes under regulatory scrutiny, according to people familiar with the matter. Huarong’s risk department ordered a suspension of any new loans to Sunac as of Monday that have not been signed, according to an internal e-mail. The e-mail also called for heightened risk monitoring and attention to existing loans, and said any projects deemed necessary would need approval from Huarong’s headquarters.