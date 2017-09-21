Temasek takes the lead in US$300m Gogoro investment

Bloomberg

Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), an electric scooter-maker backed by Panasonic Corp, raised US$300 million from Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte and other investors to pay for expansion and research and development.

Generation Investment Management LLP, cofounded by former US vice president Al Gore, Japan’s Sumitomo Corp and French utility Engie SA, also invested.

The new funding brings the Taiwanese start-up’s valuation to about US$800 million, including the new cash injection, which is double the level when it last raised in 2015, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Founded in 2011 by chief executive Horace Luke (陸學森) and Matt Taylor, former executives at HTC Corp (宏達電), Gogoro plans to use the investment to expand into more cities.

It started selling its scooters in Taiwan in 2015 and has sold more than 30,000 so far and built more than 400 stations for riders to swap exhange their batteries.

“Temasek is well connected in Southeast Asia and it’s a key market for us,” Luke said.

“Southeast Asia has a very strong resemblance to that of Taiwan. We’ve done well in Taiwan, but it’s still a very limited market,” he said.