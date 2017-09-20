UberTAXI strikes deal with firms to expand local reach

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Uber Technologies Inc yesterday announced it would launch “UberTAXI” in Taipei — a collaboration with local taxi operators — in the San Francisco-based company’s latest effort to expand its Taiwan operations since it returned in April.

“‘UberTAXI’ is part of our promise to use Uber’s technology to improve growth momentum and efficiency in Taiwan’s transportation industry,” Uber Taiwan said in a media statement.

Uber Taiwan, the company’s local subsidiary, said it is collaborating with Crown Taxi Co (皇冠大車隊) and Asia Pacific Satellite Taxi Co (亞太衛星車隊) to include their services on its ride-hailing platform.

Users will have three options: UberX, UberBLACK and UberTAXI, the company said.

Uber Taiwan said UberTAXI fares are calculated in meters and are paid in cash, while UberX and UberBLACK fares are a fixed rate confirmed before pickup.

The new option is to be available in Taipei from the middle of next month, Uber Taiwan said, adding that it intends to extend the scope of the service beyond Taipei.

Crown Taxi expects that by joining the ride-hailing service, the number of idle taxis will decline and drivers’ incomes will increase, company general manager Wu Chun-te (吳俊德) said.

Uber suspended Taiwan operations in February amid mounting fines and disputes with the government.

In a bid to resume operations, the firm in April relaunched its ride-hailing service by partnering with licensed car rental operators to comply with local regulations.