Taiwan Styrene, CPC Corp venture awaits China probe

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Taiwan Styrene Monomer Corp (TSM, 台苯) yesterday said its plan to set up a joint venture with state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) is pending amid concerns about possible anti-dumping taxes.

China has launched a probe into whether styrene monomer sales from Taiwan, South Korea and the US have damaged Chinese companies, TSM vice president T.K. Chung (仲崇國) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

Taiwan was last year the third-largest styrene monomer supplier to China after South Korea and Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed.

Taiwan’s styrene monomer exports to China reached US$470 million last year, about 13 percent of China’s total import value for the product, ministry data showed.

PLANS PENDING

The company is to reassess a planned styrene monomer plant in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園), citing uncertainty following the investigation, Chung said.

Taiwanese firms might face anti-dumping duties on styrene monomer exports after the investigation is completed in June next year, TSM said.

The proposed joint venture — which would mainly manufacture styrene monomer for the Asian market — is expected to cost about NT$8 billion (US$265.45 million), TSM said.

TSM is to hold a 30 percent stake in the Kaohsiung-based unit, while CPC and Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp (國喬石化) would have a 40 percent and a 30 percent stake respectively.

SATURATION

The project came as the styrene monomer market is almost saturated in Taiwan, while demand for the product has remained robust in China, TSM said.

Styrene monomer demand in the Chinese market is forecast to grow about 4 percent to reach 10 million tonnes this year from a year earlier, the firm said.

Styrene monomer remained the largest revenue source for Taipei-headquartered TSM, contributing nearly 95 percent of its total sales.

TSM is capable of producing 340,000 tonnes of styrene monomer per year, company data showed.

In the first half of the year, the company reported that cumulative revenue grew 4.8 percent from NT$6.78 billion to NT$7.1 billion on an annual basis.

However, net income over the period slid 11.75 percent from NT$587 million to NT$518 million, or from earnings per share of NT$1.2 to NT$1.02.

Gross margin fell from 16 percent to 11 percent a year ago, primarily due to a narrowing of costs and product prices.

The company declined to give a detailed forecast for global styrene monomer prices and its product prices.

TSM shares edged down 0.24 percent on the main board yesterday, outperforming the benchmark TAIEX, which dropped 0.52 percent.