Small-cell base stations to lead telecom equipment demand after 5G: Gartner

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Telecom equipment suppliers are to benefit from the launch of 5G services, thanks to increasing demand for small-cell base stations, which enhance coverage efficiency, market researcher Gartner Inc said yesterday.

Suppliers of small-cell base stations and telecom equipment have found it difficult to get into the base-station market, which is dominated by the world’s major suppliers, but 5G is expected to open business opportunities for local equipment vendors, Gartner said.

“The 5G network architecture will require greater use of small cells and cellular, or Wi-Fi-converged equipment, which will play more to Taiwanese original equipment manufacturers’ [OEMs] strengths,” Gartner vice president of research Mark Hung (洪岑維) said in a report.

Small cells are commonly used in densely populated areas — such as city centers, airports, sports venues and shopping centers — to provide supplemental capacity. They are also often deployed in homes, offices and other areas indoors and outdoors to enhance coverage.

“Traditionally, no Taiwanese company has been able to make a significant dent into the cellular networking equipment market, which is dominated by global giants such as Ericsson, Huawei Technology Corp (華為) and Nokia. However, the reduced complexity of small cells will lower the technology barrier for local companies,” Hung said.

Hung’s comments support small-cell base station supplier Sercomm Inc’s (中磊) optimistic view.

Small Cell Forum forecasts that global shipments of small cells are to grow to US$6 billion in 2020, Sercomm said.

Small cells will help enhance indoor coverage, boost network capacity and optimize data transmission, it added.

The partnership with chip designer Qualcomm Inc would allow local small-cell manufacturers to seize the first wave of 5G business opportunities, Sercomm said.

Last month, Qualcomm announced its intent to collaborate on 5G new radio (NR)-enabled small-cell technologies with the Industrial Technology Research Institute.

The effort is expected to accelerate delivery and global commercialization of 5G NR small-cell products and infrastructure by Taiwanese OEMs and original design manufacturers, including Sercomm and Zyxel Holding Corp (合勤控股).

Hung also said that 5G will enable the use of high-bandwidth consumer applications, such as augmented and virtual reality.

Considering the local technology industry’s familiarity with the consumer electronics supply chain, it could benefit the OEMs that seize the opportunity at the right time, Hung said.