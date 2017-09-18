Agencies

PORTUGAL

S&P upgrades debt rating

The country’s improved economic performance and falling budget deficit prompted Standard and Poor’s (S&P) to raise the grade on the country’s foreign debt by one notch to “BBB-” on Friday. “The upgrade reflects our improved forecast for Portugal’s GDP growth during 2017-2020, as well as the solid progress it has made in reducing its budget deficit,” S&P said in a statement. The agency forecast the economy will grow by more than 2 percent on average through 2020, up from the previous forecast of 1.5 percent. Lisbon is expected to meet its budget deficit target of 1.5 percent of GDP this year, it said.

INDIA

Forex reserves hit record

The country’s foreign-exchange reserves rose past US$400 billion for the first time, strengthening policymakers’ buffers ahead of an expected reduction in US stimulus. The stockpile stood at US$400.7 billion as of Sept. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Friday. With the US Federal Reserve set to shrink its balance sheet, the holdings might help the rupee withstand any volatility even if global funds turn away from India’s slowing economy. India’s holdings are about US$376 billion if stripped of gold, enough to pay for about a year of imports.

AVIATION

Ryanair canceling flights

Ryanair Holdings PLC is canceling 40 to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks as it seeks to reduce a backlog of crew vacation required by Irish regulators before the end of the year. The Dublin-based carrier will offer refunds or alternative flights to affected customers over the period, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the cancelations, which amount to about 2 percent of its network, will not have an impact on earnings this month and next. From 308,000 to 385,000 passengers could be impacted over the period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on the airline’s passenger statistics.

INTERNET

Pinterest users top 200m

Pinterest Inc on Thursday announced that it has topped 200 million monthly users as growth at the online bulletin board picks up speed, especially outside the US. “When we launched Pinterest in 2010, we were floored by how many people flocked to the site to find new ideas for their lives,” cofounder and head of design Evan Sharp said. “As it turns out, curiosity and the desire to try new things are universal.” The San Francisco-based company has grown nearly 40 percent in the past year, and more than half of all “pinners” live outside the US, Sharp said. “In this time of fake news and nasty anonymous comments online, Pinterest is about the future, dreaming and possibilities.”

AUCTIONS

Album fetches US$1m

An auction by disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli for his unique copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album has ended with a bid of more than US$1 million. The brash mogul, who bought the celebrated rap ensemble’s sole edition of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin in 2015, last week put it up for sale. However, he was sent to jail on Wednesday, with a judge revoking his bail after he threatened former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton. The auction ended on Friday night on eBay with a winning bid of US$1,025,100 — little moved since hitting US$1 million on Sept. 7, despite a series of competing bids.