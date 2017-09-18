CPC raises prices of gasoline, diesel on OPEC speculation

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it will raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter from today to reflect an increase in global crude oil prices.

It is the fourth consecutive week that CPC has raised fuel prices.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week rose US$1.1 per barrel from the previous week to US$53.7 due to speculation that OPEC and non-OPEC producers might agree to extend oil output cuts for several more months.

Saudi Arabia last week further reducing its crude oil exports also supported oil prices, the company said.

Taking into account the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.01 against the US dollar in the past week, CPC said its weighted oil price formula increased 1.65 percent, which translates into an increase of NT$0.2 per liter in the wholesale prices of its gasoline and diesel products.

CPC’s announcement came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s sole privately run oil refiner, announced similar price hikes.