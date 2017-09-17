Stocks rebound after missile test

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Taipei shares on Friday closed higher after recouping earlier losses caused by rising geopolitical concerns over North Korea’s latest missile launch earlier in the day, dealers said.

Buying focused on select large-cap stocks in both the high-tech and old economy sectors, helping the broader market rebound from the early downturn by the end of the session, they said.

Market sentiment remained cautious because of heightened expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve after inflation in the US last month exceeded market estimates, dealers said.

The TAIEX closed up 26.84 points, or 0.25 percent, at 10,580.41 after moving between 10,520.15 and 10,580.78 on turnover of NT$155.14 billion (US$5.16 billion). That compared with a close of 10,609.95 on Sept. 8, a 0.3 percent decrease for the week.

The market opened up 3.25 points and continued to move higher early in the day on follow-through buying from a day earlier, but downward pressure set in as investors reacted to market tumbles in Tokyo and Seoul after Pyongyang’s missile launch, the dealers said.

Local share prices were below the previous day’s closing level for most of the session before big players turned active late.

They picked up market heavyweights, such as smartphone lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) and contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), to push the broader market into positive territory in the final few minutes of trading.

“I suspect that the last-ditch buying came from government-led funds since noneconomic factors, such as geopolitical tensions, served as a good reason for the government to lend support to the market,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said.

The late-session buying targeted large-cap stocks and pushed Friday’s turnover up to more than NT$150 billion, from about NT$124 billion a session earlier, Su said, adding that about NT$34 billion in shares were traded in the session’s final minutes.

Among the stocks that benefited from the surge, Largan, a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple Inc, gained 1.24 percent to close at NT$5,720, off an early low of NT$5,530 amid hopes that the launch of Apple’s new iPhones will boost its shipments for the rest of this year and even in the first quarter of next year.

Also in the Apple supply chain, iPhone and iPad assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), rose 0.44 percent to close at NT$115, off an early low of NT$114.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, ended unchanged at NT$218.50 after hitting an early low of NT$217.

In the old economy sector, Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) and Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) also got a boost from the late-session interest, rising 0.85 percent and 0.26 percent respectively to end at NT$95.40 and NT$75.70.

“Despite the gains, the main board still faces stiff technical resistance at about 10,600 points,” Su said. “Without the bellwether electronics sector making a significant leap, it will not be easy to push well above that level.”

“In particular, many investors have renewed concerns over a rate hike by the Fed after the latest inflation numbers in the US market. I think the local market will continue to consolidate,” Su said.

The US consumer price index last month rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, higher than the 1.8 percent rise generally expected by the market.