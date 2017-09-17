Mongolia’s blossoming Buddhism faces cash shortage

By Yanan Wang / AFP, ULAN BATOR

On a barren patch of land outside Mongolia’s capital, a former herder guards a half-finished pedestal and abandoned golden Buddha’s head — testament to the money problems keeping Buddhism from flourishing in the country.

When 68-year-old Tsegmid Lunduv, a long-time nomad, was hired to patrol the spot in 2013, the project seemed full of promise: a proposed sprawling complex of meditation centers and spiritual retreats, tucked into the rolling steppes outside Ulan Bator and under the spiritual guidance of the Dalai Lama.

However, two years ago construction was suspended pending additional funding, leaving two partially built legs, the unattached head and a hand with fingers curled into the gesture for teaching and understanding.

Only Lunduv, his wife, grandson and their puppy were standing sentry on a recent visit to the holy site-to-be.

“Once the project comes to fruition, all of Mongolia’s troubles will go away,” said Lunduv, a portly man with a tattered white tunic and a gap-toothed smile. “It will usher in a new era.”

One of the project’s main financial backers, Genco Group, is owned by Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, who took office in July and must now navigate the country out of its maze of debt with a US$5.5 billion IMF-led bailout.

Buddhism has returned to prominence after being quashed over years of Soviet control, with more than half of the population now identifying as Buddhist, official figures showed.

However, the debt-laden country’s money troubles have severely limited the infrastructure needed for the religion to fully flourish, with monasteries lacking proper residential facilities for monks.

Buddhist traditions in Mongolia predate the rule of Genghis Khan, who established close ties with a Tibetan Buddhist school.

Khan’s grandson Kublai Khan even commissioned his spiritual guru to create an easier form of the Tibetan script to be used in the territories under his command.

However, even under Tibetan Buddhism’s heavy influence, Mongolians gave the religion their own cultural touch inspired by shamanistic invocations using vodka; Mongolian Buddhists consider the Russian liquor sacred, just as wine is to Christians.

Additionally, as the Mongolian Empire suffered from a population shortage, the Dalai Lama at the time permitted Mongolian monks to marry and have children — although mistresses remained strictly forbidden.

The biggest challenge to Mongolian Buddhism came during the country’s years as a Soviet satellite state, from 1924 to the early 1990s, when the Arts Council of Mongolia estimates that more than 1,250 monasteries and temples were demolished and countless religious artifacts lost.

Monks, if they were not killed, were forced to marry.

“After 60 years of oppression, [Mongolia’s] monkhood was pretty much destroyed,” said Glen Mullin, an expert on Tibetan Buddhism.

Only one monastery, Ulan Bator’s Gandantegchinlen Monastery, was permitted to stay open during that period to support the Soviets’ claims of religious tolerance.

In 1996, in a newly democratic Mongolia, 18-year-old Batchunuun Munkhbaatar left his countryside home in central Tuv Province to join the monastery in the capital.

It was home to just 25 monks then, but Munkhbaatar stayed and immersed himself in the Buddhist practice. Now 800 monks belong to the monastery, the country’s largest.