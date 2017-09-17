Moody’s maintains Philippines’ rating, warns risks ahead

AFP, MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly drug war and an armed Islamist rebellion pose “rising” risks to the Philippine economy, though it should continue to grow robustly in the short term, credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said.

“The re-emergence of conflict in the southern Philippines, as well as the Duterte administration’s focus on the eradication of illegal drugs, represents a rising, but unlikely risk of a deterioration in economic performance and institutional strength,” Moody’s said.

Sound economic and fiscal policies including a focus on infrastructure development balance out political and other risks, it said in a country report released on Friday that affirmed the Philippines’ investment-grade credit rating and stable outlook.

However, martial law, imposed by Duterte on the southern region of Mindanao to stop the Islamist threat, could be declared elsewhere in the country and upset this balance, it said.

“[A] worsening of the Islamist insurgency in Mindanao ... could lead to an expansion of martial law, undermine both foreign and domestic business confidence, and disrupt economic activity in other parts of the country,” it said.

Moody’s also cited “continued uncertainties” over Duterte’s proposed tax reform law that Congress had yet to pass.

“In the absence of a significant boost to government revenues from the passage of the [bill], the government will likely pare back its plan to aggressively increase its spending on infrastructure,” it added.

The report affirmed Moody’s short-term GDP growth forecast for the Philippines of 6.5 percent this year and 6.8 percent next year.