TECHNOLOGY

Hon Hai incentive advances

The Wisconsin Assembly on Thursday sent a US$3 billion incentive package for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) — known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) outside Taiwan — to Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, signing off on a deal to lure the electronics giant to the state with the biggest subsidy to a foreign company in US history. The bill, approved on a bipartisan 64-31 vote, would make US$2.85 billion available to Hon Hai in cash payments if it invests US$10 billion and hires 13,000 workers. The Wisconsin State Senate approved the proposal on Tuesday.

TECHNOLOGY

Women sue Google

Three female former employees of Alphabet Inc’s Google on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing the tech company of discriminating against women in pay and promotions. The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed in California state court in San Francisco, came as Google faces an investigation by the US Department of Labor into sex bias in pay practices. The plaintiffs say Google pays women in California less than men who perform similar work and assigns female workers jobs that are less likely to lead to promotions. Google denied the claims.

BANKING

Credit Agricole eyes Asia

Credit Agricole SA, France’s second-largest bank, would consider expanding its presence in Asia, where there is “huge potential” for growth, deputy chief executive officer Xavier Musca said. The lender has opened a representative office in Indonesia and is increasing its wealth-management footprint through its unit Amundi SA’s purchase of Pioneer Investments, Musca said in a Bloomberg Television interview from Singapore. There is “genuine interest” in Asia for opportunities that European banks can offer, Musca said.

INSURANCE

Axa mulls consolidation

French insurer Axa SA is reviewing options for its European asset management unit amid consolidation in the sector, people familiar with the matter said. Axa is considering a merger or joint venture for the business, the people said. Potential partners could include Natixis SA, the people said. No final decisions have been made and Axa might choose to retain the unit as is, they said. Representatives for Axa and Natixis declined to comment.

FASHION

H&M Q3 turnover capped

Fashion group H&M yesterday said that large markdowns capped its third-quarter turnover at 5 percent, but added that autumn sales had started well. The world’s second-largest clothing retailer reported net sales of 51.2 billion kronor (US$6.4 billion). Local-currency growth was 4 percent, just below forecast. The company said sales in the quarter were affected by a significantly larger summer sale this year than in the corresponding quarter last year.

ECONOMY

TSF rises in China

Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, last month rose to 1.48 trillion yuan (US$226.02 billion) from 1.22 trillion yuan in July, data from the People’s Bank of China showed yesterday. TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. It can also hints at trends in China’s vast shadow-banking sector.