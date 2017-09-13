Ministry signs off on punishment for CPC officials

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved a decision to punish CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) president Liu Cheng-hsie (劉晟熙) with two demerits over the state-run oil refiner’s role in the the Aug. 15 nationwide blackouts.

“CPC’s human error caused the nationwide power outages, indicating that the company’s management failed to oversee its operations properly,” the ministry said in a statement released late yesterday.

In addition to Liu, another nine CPC officials and workers, including the head of CPC’s natural gas business unit, are to be punished with at least one demerit, the ministry said in the statement.

The punishments were made in accordance with an investigative report over the incident released by the Executive Yuan on Wednesday last week, the ministry added.

CPC acting chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) could not be reached for comment as of press time last night.

CPC accidentally stopped the gas supply to a gas-fired power plant in Taoyuan’s Datan Township (大潭) on the evening of Aug. 15, when CPC contractor Lumax International Corp (巨路國際) was replacing power supply components at a metering station near the power plant.

The disruption of gas supply caused all of six generators at the Datan plant to suspended operation, leading to power outages across the nation that evening.

Then-minister of economic affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) and then-CPC chairman Chen Chin-te (陳金德) resigned to take responsibility for the incident.