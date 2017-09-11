Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Merck opens IC center

Germany’s Merck KGaA on Friday founded its first Integrated Circuit (IC) Materials Application Development Center in Asia in Kaohsiung. IC materials division senior vice president Rico Wiedenbruch said at the opening ceremony that the center aims to serve as the first responder to problems related to semiconductors and electronic wafers in Taiwan and Asia. The center, which was a NT$100 million (US$3.33 million) investment, provides both front and back-end applications, he said.

GAMES

XPEC to be delisted

The troubled game developer XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) is to be delisted from the over-the-counter bourse on Oct. 19, as the market regulator decides to better protect investors’ interests, the Taipei Exchange said on Friday. The move came after XPEC failed to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Friday to elect a new board of directors for the second time in the past thee months and still could not implement workable measures to improve its financial condition, the exchange said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai sales up 1.31%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Friday said that consolidated sales reached NT$316.79 billion last month, up 1.31 percent from a year earlier. The company said that its computing devices scored the strongest growth in revenue, reflecting seasonal back-to-school buying. The devices were followed by communications and consumer electronics gadgets. In the first eight months of this year, cumulative sales totaled NT$2.53 trillion, up 1.6 percent year-on-year.