Apple said to settle on name: iPhone X

Bloomberg

Apple Inc’s most important new phone in years is to be called the iPhone X, according to a leak of the company’s latest mobile operating system on Saturday.

Strings of software code inside of the leaked operating system, first detailed by Apple news Web site 9to5Mac, show the expected three new phones are to be called the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

App and game developer Steven Troughton-Smith discovered the names in the software and posted about it on Twitter.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are successors to the current iPhone models, while the iPhone X is the premium version with an all-new design, crisper OLED screen, improved cameras and a 3D facial recognition scanner for unlocking the device.

The “X” might be a reference to this model being a special 10th anniversary edition.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are to look similar to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but are to include faster processors, Bloomberg News reported.

The devices are to be unveiled at an event tomorrow, which will be the first in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s new “spaceship” campus in Silicon Valley, evoking the memory of the company’s late cofounder and iconic pitchman.

Jobs introduced the first iPhone on Jan. 9, 2007, and set the stage for mobile computing — and an entire industry revolving around it. The first devices became an instant hit after they went on sale on June 29 of that year.

The leak comes not long after Apple accidentally published early HomePod speaker software that provided details on upcoming iPhone features.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook has criticized news reports on upcoming iPhones this year, saying the articles dented sales of current models.

Still, expectations are running high for a blockbuster holiday season.

In a survey by RBC Capital Markets LLC, nearly two-thirds of respondents said they would buy a new iPhone model sight unseen.

The leaked operating system corroborates earlier Bloomberg News reports that the premium X device would replace the usual Touch ID fingerprint scanner with a face unlock feature.

Apple is to call the enhancement “Face ID,” according to the code.

The sensor is to also be used for scanning a person’s facial expression and converting it into animated emojis for messaging, the code shows.

Bloomberg reported that the premium model would lack a home button and instead use a series of gestures for controlling the device.

Apple’s annual unveiling comes as rivals field fresh champions powered by Alphabet Inc’s Google-backed Android software, while Chinese rivals close ground.

Chinese smartphone colossus Huawei Technologies Co (華為) passed Apple in global smartphone sales for the first time in June and July, taking second place behind South Korean giant Samsung Electronics Co, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.

Samsung last month unveiled a new model of its Galaxy Note as it seeks to move past the debacle over exploding batteries in the previous generation of the device and mount a renewed challenge to Apple’s flagship devices.

Other makers are also scrambling for market share, including Google, which is expected to soon unveil a second generation of its flagship Pixel smartphone.

Additional reporting by AFP