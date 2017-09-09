Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Inventec revenue expands

Contract electronics maker Inventec Corp (英業達) yesterday said that revenue last month expanded 9.84 percent year-on-year to NT$41.49 billion (US$1.38 billion) on steady shipments of notebook computers and better-than-expected shipments of servers and handheld devices. That brought cumulative sales in the first eight months of this year to NT$291.8 billion, up 5.6 percent from the same period last year, the company said. Inventec said growth momentum of its notebooks, servers and smart devices would continue this month, making this quarter the peak season this year.

BANKING

Mega reports income

State-run Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) reported NT$2.26 billion in net income for last month, with the banking subsidiary generating 84 percent of the total, the conglomerate said in a statement on Thursday. Main subsidiary Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) accounted for NT$1.9 billion of the profit, while Mega Bills Finance Corp (兆豐票券) contributed NT$245 million, the statement said without elaborating. Overall, Mega Financial accumulated NT$2.17 billion in net income for the first eight months of the year, or earnings of NT$1.46 per share.

APPAREL

Quang Viet revenue rises

Garment manufacturer Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越) yesterday posted revenue of NT$1.76 billion for last month, a 13.75 percent rise from a year earlier. The increase was stimulated by increasing orders from its major brand customers, bringing cumulative revenue in the first eight months of this year to NT$5.61 billion, up 1.61 percent from the same period last year, the company said in a statement. Quang Viet expects its full-year sales to grow by between 10 percent and 15 percent from last year’s NT$9.04 billion on robust orders in the second half.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang sales rise 5%

Auto parts maker Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽) yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$2.05 billion for last month, up 5 percent from a year earlier, as demand in the global auto market remained strong. From January to last month, accumulated sales increased 2 percent to NT$15.98 billion from the same period last year. The company expects sales to grow further next quarter, Tong Yang said in a statement, citing new orders from its major Chinese customers.

SCOOTERS

Gogoro has 412 GoStations

Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said the company has set up 412 battery-swapping GoStations across the nation after focusing on installing battery-swapping stations since the introduction of its first GoStation in Taipei in 2015.

STOCKS

TIP signs ETF deal

Taiwan Index Plus Corp (TIP, 台灣指數), a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp (臺灣證券交易所), yesterday said it has signed an agreement with First Securities Investment Trust Co (第一金投信) for the issuance of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the INE30, which comprises 30 of the largest industrial stocks in Taiwan. Taiwan Index Plus said the new ETFs are expected to hit the market in the first half of next year. Its data showed the returns of the INE30 hit 22.41 percent from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, outperforming the TAIEX’s 18.52 percent rise over the same period.