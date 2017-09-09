TSMC sales for August rebound

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its sales for last month rebounded from a slump a month earlier to the third-highest level in the company’s history.

Consolidated sales hit NT$91.92 billion (US$3.06 billion), up 28.4 percent from July, but down 2.5 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

In the first eight months of the year, TSMC’s consolidated sales totaled NT$611.30 billion, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

Market analysts attributed the month-on-month growth to an increase in orders by Apple Inc, which is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhones next week.

Analysts said that as one of the most important suppliers to Apple, TSMC received a boost from the US firm’s efforts to build up inventories in preparation for sales of the new iPhones.

TSMC has benefited from supplying the A11 processor for iPhone production and shipments of the company’s advanced 10 nanometer process are expected to account for 10 percent of its total sales in the third quarter of this year, up from 1 percent in the second quarter, analysts said.

The 10 nanometer process is the latest technology process TSMC owns for commercial production.

Analysts said that the process is expected to serve as a driver of TSMC’s sales growth in the third quarter and its weighting in the company’s total sales is expected to increase in the fourth quarter.

In July and August, TSMC’s consolidated sales were NT$163.53 billion and with orders from Apple expected to increase, the company is expected to achieve its third-quarter sales forecast of between US$8.12 billion and US$8.22 billion, up almost 16 percent from a quarter earlier.