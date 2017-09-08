Agencies

E-COMMERCE

Mexico, Alibaba sign deal

The Mexican government on Wednesday said that it inked a deal with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to get Mexican products and services, especially from small and medium-sized firms, onto the top Chinese e-commerce firm’s platform. The deal comes as Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto wraps up a trip to China to discuss trade and investment, as part of a strategy to diversify and open new markets for his country’s products. During Pena Nieto’s trip, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen (王受文) said China was interested in possibly establishing a free-trade agreement with Mexico.

TRADE

US, S Korea deal to endure

The White House has set aside for now consideration of terminating a trade agreement with South Korea, a senior administration official said on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump had been discussing with his senior advisers ending the trade deal out of concern that it was tilted against the US. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was possible that the deal could yet be terminated, but that there were no immediate plans to do so.

INVESTMENT

Goldman stops Pactera work

Goldman Sachs Group Inc suspended work for an affiliate of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co (海航集團) that has been under increased scrutiny by the Chinese government, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The US investment bank last month had been enlisted to manage a stock offering of HNA outsourcing business Pactera Technology International Ltd (文思海輝). However, Goldman Sachs concluded the financial structure of the Pactera business was too opaque to allow it to proceed with the work, the person said.

BRAZIL

SELIC rate reduced to 8.25%

The central bank on Wednesday slashed its key interest rate by 1 percentage point to 8.25 percent, the eighth consecutive cut as the country slowly exits a painful recession. The 1 percentage point fall in the base SELIC rate had been predicted by markets and matched a previous cut in July. The decision was announced hours after the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported that inflation notched up only slightly last month, leaving the year-to-date inflation rate of 2.46 percent the lowest in 18 years.

UNITED STATES

Services growth accelerates

Services businesses last month grew at a faster pace as measures for new orders and hiring improved, although some of those gains could disappear temporarily in the wake of damage from Hurricane Harvey. The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said that its services index rose from 53.9 in July to 55.3 last month. Anything above 50 signals growth. The services sector has expanded for 92 straight months. The gains in hiring, new orders and production point to continued economic growth.

GERMANY

Industrial output flat: data

Industrial production failed to recover in July from a slide the previous month, official data showed yesterday, with a flat result disappointing analysts’ hopes for a return to growth. Overall, firms produced the same amount in July as the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said in preliminary figures adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar effects. June saw a 1.1 percent fall in production, the agency confirmed.