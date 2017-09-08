CTBC Financial for first time selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) yesterday announced that the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) have for the first time selected the company as a component of the DJSI World Index and have for the second consecutive year listed it on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index.

DJSI is a key reference point in sustainability for investors, and apart from operating performance, the benchmark also measures companies’ performances in social and ecological responsibilities, corporate governance and labor relations.

The distinction marks a milestone in the company’s plans to diversify its businesses in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which include eliminating poverty and hunger, as well as ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages, CTBC Financial chairman Yen Wen-long (顏文隆) said in a statement.

To help realize the goals, the company has imbued environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals into its business model, Yen said.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI is the longest-running sustainability benchmark and is managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Switzerland-based RobecoSAM AG.

Components in the family of sustainability indices are drawn from the top 10 percent performers of their industry peers among the more than 3,500 companies listed on the Dow Jones Global Index.

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive year, CTBC Financial has also been selected for inclusion in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG Global Indexes, the company said.

In particular, the company has scored the fifth-highest overall score among local companies in the MSCI Taiwan ESG Leaders Index, while leading its peers in the nation’s financial sector in terms of commitment to sustainability.

Separately, the company said it has for the seventh consecutive year received awards of distinction from the Ministry of Education’s Sports Administration for its dedication to supporting the nation’s elite athletes and sports education.

CTBC Financial, which owns the Brothers Baseball Club, a Chinese Professional Baseball League team, has expanded its involvement in sports to include cultivating the next generation of athletes, as well as charities.

Last month, the company’s net income came to NT$3.72 billion (US$124 million), bringing its cumulative net income in the first eight months of this year to NT$27.19 billion, 34 percent higher than the same period a year earlier.

Earnings per share in the January-to-August period were NT$1.4.

Two of its main subsidiaries, CTBC Bank Co (中國信託銀行) and Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險), reported that their net income in the first eight months gained 23 percent and 81 percent from a year ago respectively, according to CTBC Financial’s financial statement.