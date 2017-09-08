Acting minister of economic affairs defends new deputy’s qualifications

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Acting Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) yesterday defended the qualifications of his incoming deputy minister, Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), saying that Kung’s expertise in industry research would benefit the ministry.

“Kung is not unfamiliar with the ministry’s affairs like some assume. He will be able to support the ministry,” Shen told reporters before the ministry’s weekly meeting.

Premier-designate William Lai (賴清德) on Wednesday night named National Development Council Deputy Minister Kung as the new deputy minister of economic affairs, while Shen is to be officially promoted to minister today.

Kung on Tuesday afternoon said he would resign and return to the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) to continue working on policy planning and analysis, but on Wednesday he was persuaded by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to remain in public service.

Some experts have questioned Kung’s appointment, saying the position of deputy economics minister requires smooth and experienced communication with small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large companies, which Kung lacks because of his academic background.

Kung served as TIER’s vice president for 10 years from May 2006 before he was named deputy minister in May last year.

He played a key role in drafting the “five plus two” industries development policy and the “Asian Silicon Valley” development plan.

Shen said he and Kung have known each other for a long time and the ministry relied heavily on Kung’s insightful analysis when he was at TIER.

Kung is to be assigned to supervise industry-related issues, Shen said, adding that Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) would continue to oversee state-run companies and energy-related issues.

Given that Yang doubles as CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (CPC, 台灣中油) acting chairman, Kung would be appointed to supervise CPC’s affairs to help Yang avoid conflicts of interest, Shen said.

Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) is to continue handling trade-related affairs, Shen said.

It is not yet clear if the Executive Yuan would reallocate management of the Asia Silicon Valley plan to the ministry following Kung’s appointment, Shen said.

The ministry will prioritize power supply stability and continue helping small and medium enterprises transform and upgrade their operations, he said.

The ministry will draft detailed plans to carry out the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program projects, he said, adding that it would communicate with businesses to improve the nation’s investment environment.

It will convey firms’ opinions on the “one fixed day off, and one flexible day off” policy to the Ministry of Labor for reference, he said.