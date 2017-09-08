Long Chen revenue surges amid strong China demand

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Industrial papermaker Long Chen Paper Co (榮成紙業) yesterday posted record-high revenue of NT$4.16 billion (US$138.4 million) for last month, a 59.3 percent surge from the same period last year, thanks to strong demand for paper boxes in the Chinese market.

Operating income last month soared 88.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.28 billion, which the company attributed to higher paper prices in China and a better product portfolio.

Industrial paper product prices in China rose about 40 percent annually to 3,300 yuan (US$569.18) per tonne in the first half of this year, Long Chen vice president Tsou Yung-fang (鄒永芳) said by telephone yesterday, adding that since the start of this month, prices have increased by more than 50 percent annually to 3,700 yuan, compared with nearly 2,400 yuan in the same period last year.

Tsou declined to give a detailed forecast for future paper prices, but said rising material prices might weigh on the company’s profitability in the near term.

“Soaring prices of wastepaper might cause a narrowing spread between revenue and production costs this quarter,” Tsou told the Taipei Times.

Gross margin was 22.72 percent in the first half of this year, up from 19.25 percent in the same period last year, primarily due to better cost control and increasing product prices, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Long Chen, which began its China papermaking business in 1997, has been working on several capacity expansion projects to further cement its position in the market.

A new industrial paper plant in China’s Hubei Province with an annual capacity of 850,000 tonnes last month began mass production, the firm said.

The facility is expected to boost the company’s overall annual industrial paper capacity from 2.45 million tonnes last year to 3.3 million tonnes by the end of this year, Long Chen said.

The papermaker’s mid-term expansion plan calls for output from the Hubei plant to reach 1.5 million tonnes per year before the third quarter of next year, which would lift the company’s overall annual capacity to 4 million tonnes.

In related news, Long Chen’s board has approved a plan to issue 24 million new shares to replenish operating capital.

The firm earlier this year priced the new shares at NT$33.5 each, a discount of 27.8 percent based on yesterday’s closing price of NT$46.3 in Taipei trading, after rising 1.87 percent from a day earlier.

The company’s stock price has doubled from about NT$20 at the beginning of the year, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.