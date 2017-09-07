Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC says not facing probes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it has not received any formal notifications from the European Commission or the US Federal Trade Commission about potential anti-trust probes. TSMC’s response came after market researcher MLex Ltd reported that the chipmaker is facing investigations because it could abuse its dominant position in the semiconductor industry to force potential competitors from the market. MLex did not disclose where it obtained the information. TSMC spokesperson Elizabeth Sun (孫又文) said the company has strictly followed related rules.

TELECOM

Sercomm revenue hits high

Telecommunications equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday reported record-high monthly revenue of NT$3.54 billion (US$117.588 million) for last month. The figure represents 10 percent annual growth and an 8 percent monthly increase, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. In the first eight months of this year, Sercomm generated NT$24.44 billion in revenue, rising 0.2 percent from the same period last year, the filing showed.

ROBOTICS

Perobot offers free training

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) subsidiary Perobot Co Ltd (沛博科技) yesterday launched the “Pepper Partner Program,” offering free training to the first 50 developers who buy humanoid robot Pepper. Taiwan is the third nation in which the training program is being offered, Perobot said in a statement. The program aims to accelerate development of robotic technology, it said, adding that it would offer software development kits and database codes to developers.

INVESTMENT

FSITC fund to target utilities

State-run First Securities Investment Trust Co (FSITC, 第一金投信) is to launch a new fund targeting global electricity, water and gas suppliers. Global utility bills amount to NT$30 trillion, equivalent to the market capitalization of the TAIEX at the 10,000-point mark, and heavyweight investors such as Warren Buffett and Hong Kong’s Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) hold significant shares in utility funds, the firm said. Utility fund holders reported gains in the past three years, with returns reaching 26.3 percent, FSITC said, adding that it would sell utility funds from Sept. 20.

ELECTRONICS

TPK Holing to issue shares

TPK Holing Co (宸鴻), which supplies touchpanel modules to Apple Inc, said it plans to raise US$237 million by issuing 60 million new common shares in the form of global depository receipts to fund raw material purchases, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange released on Monday showed. Each share is to be priced at NT$118.7, representing a discount of 2.3 percent from a closing price of NT$121.5 on Monday. The new receipts, which might dilute the firm’s capital shares by about 13 percent, are to begin trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange tomorrow.

INSURANCE

CDFHC tender successful

China Development Financial Holding Corp (CDFHC, 中華開發金控) on Tuesday announced that a tender offer for Taipei-based China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) shares had exceeded the maximum threshold of a 25.33 percent stake, meaning it was successful. On Aug. 23, the Fair Trade Commission approved CDFHC’s NT$30.8 billion plan to acquire a 25.33 percent stake in China Life at NT$35 per share.